Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo Regional Police release video in Cambridge stabbing investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 6, 2021 10:34 am
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with this man in connection to a stabbing which occurred in Cambridge in March. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with this man in connection to a stabbing which occurred in Cambridge in March. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released a video in connection with the stabbing of a teen in Cambridge in early March.

On March 6, police say officers were called to the area around Kimberley Road and Galt Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. for a reported attack.

Read more: Police investigate after teen stabbed in Cambridge

A male youth was getting out of a car when he was approached by two males who allegedly stabbed him.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the two suspects took off in a silver, four-door vehicle.

Trending Stories

Police initially described the suspects were described as being between 16 and 19 years of age, around six feet tall, and wearing dark clothing. One also donned a bright-coloured winter coat.

The video surveillance police provided on Monday shows one suspect running through a nearby building complex.

Read more: 2 Waterloo schools placed in lockdown after armed robbery, car fire

He’s described as being tall with a skinny build, black or dark brown hair. The suspect was last seen wearing grey track pants with stripes or writing on the side and a hoodie with a logo or writing on the front.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo newsWaterloo crimeCambridge newsCambridge crimeCambridge stabbinggalt CambridgeGalt Avenue cambridgeKimberley Road Cambridge

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers