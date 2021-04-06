Waterloo Regional Police release video in Cambridge stabbing investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released a video in connection with the stabbing of a teen in Cambridge in early March.

On March 6, police say officers were called to the area around Kimberley Road and Galt Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. for a reported attack.

A male youth was getting out of a car when he was approached by two males who allegedly stabbed him.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Continuing to investigate a stabbing incident that occurred on March 6, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m., in Cambridge. Seeking the public's assistance in identifying the individual in the video. Call police or @WaterlooCrime with any info. Details: https://t.co/Pf7QGIkPl3. pic.twitter.com/bTmGzsnM34 — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) April 5, 2021

Police say the two suspects took off in a silver, four-door vehicle.

Police initially described the suspects were described as being between 16 and 19 years of age, around six feet tall, and wearing dark clothing. One also donned a bright-coloured winter coat.

The video surveillance police provided on Monday shows one suspect running through a nearby building complex.

He’s described as being tall with a skinny build, black or dark brown hair. The suspect was last seen wearing grey track pants with stripes or writing on the side and a hoodie with a logo or writing on the front.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.