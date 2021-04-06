Waterloo Regional Police release video in Cambridge stabbing investigation

Waterloo Regional Police have released a video in connection with the stabbing of a teen in Cambridge in early March.
On March 6, police say officers were called to the area around Kimberley Road and Galt Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. for a reported attack.
A male youth was getting out of a car when he was approached by two males who allegedly stabbed him.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the two suspects took off in a silver, four-door vehicle.
Police initially described the suspects were described as being between 16 and 19 years of age, around six feet tall, and wearing dark clothing. One also donned a bright-coloured winter coat.
The video surveillance police provided on Monday shows one suspect running through a nearby building complex.
He’s described as being tall with a skinny build, black or dark brown hair. The suspect was last seen wearing grey track pants with stripes or writing on the side and a hoodie with a logo or writing on the front.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
