Canada falls to South Korea after beating U.S. in men’s world curling championship

Canada’s Brendan Bottcher lost 10-9 to unheralded South Korea after dominating the United States 10-1 at the men’s world curling championship Monday.

Canada dropped to 5-2 with the loss. South Korea’s Jeong Yeong-seok improved to 2-5.

Trailing 8-3 after seven ends, Bottcher scored four in the eighth end and stole two in the ninth to be up a point without last-rock advantage coming home. Jeong scored two for the win.

The Canadians thumped reigning Olympic champion John Shuster of the U.S. in the morning draw. Shuster shook hands after six ends.

The top two teams in the field of 14 earn byes to Saturday’s semifinals. Teams ranked third to sixth play off in a qualification round with the winners advancing to the semifinals.

The gold and bronze-medal games are Sunday. Canada takes on Italy and China on Tuesday.

