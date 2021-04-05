Menu

Canada

Canada falls to South Korea after beating U.S. in men’s world curling championship

By Staff The Canadian Press
Team Canada skip Brendan Bottcher, left, looks on as South Korea skip Yeong Seok Jeong directs his teammates at the Men's World Curling Championships in Calgary, Alta., Monday, April 5, 2021. View image in full screen
Team Canada skip Brendan Bottcher, left, looks on as South Korea skip Yeong Seok Jeong directs his teammates at the Men's World Curling Championships in Calgary, Alta., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada’s Brendan Bottcher lost 10-9 to unheralded South Korea after dominating the United States 10-1 at the men’s world curling championship Monday.

Canada dropped to 5-2 with the loss. South Korea’s Jeong Yeong-seok improved to 2-5.

Trailing 8-3 after seven ends, Bottcher scored four in the eighth end and stole two in the ninth to be up a point without last-rock advantage coming home. Jeong scored two for the win.

The Canadians thumped reigning Olympic champion John Shuster of the U.S. in the morning draw. Shuster shook hands after six ends.

READ MORE: Canada’s Bottcher hammers Shuster of the U.S. 10-1 in men’s world curling 

The top two teams in the field of 14 earn byes to Saturday’s semifinals. Teams ranked third to sixth play off in a qualification round with the winners advancing to the semifinals.

The gold and bronze-medal games are Sunday. Canada takes on Italy and China on Tuesday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
