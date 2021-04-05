NHL concerned about Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak, but confident team can complete schedule

Send this page to someone via email

VANCOUVER — The NHL’s deputy commissioner says the Vancouver Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak is concerning, but remains confident the team will be able to complete its schedule.

In an email to The Canadian Press, Bill Daly says the Canucks’ numbers are “concerning from a health and safety standpoint, not necessarily from a scheduling standpoint.”

Daly says the league believes the Canucks will return and conclude their 56-game schedule.

Daly also says the league will not change its COVID protocols in the aftermath of the Canucks’ situation.

Forward Adam Gaudette’s positive test came back last Tuesday, but practice continued without him and then last Wednesday morning’s skate went ahead.

Sixteen of the 22 players on the Canucks’ active roster were on the NHL’s protocol list as of Sunday — a player on the list has not necessarily tested positive. Canucks forward Nils Hoglander was added to the list on Monday, bringing the total to 17.

The team has had four games postponed because of the virus.

— With files from Global News and CP national hockey writer Joshua Clipperton