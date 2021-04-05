Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

NHL concerned about Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak, but confident team can complete schedule

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2021 6:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Multiple players and coaches on Canucks COVID-19 protocol list' Multiple players and coaches on Canucks COVID-19 protocol list
The NHL still hasn't made a statement about the COVID-19 outbreak in the Canucks locker room. Jay Janower has an update on the situation Monday afternoon as the team is scheduled to return to action Thursday.

VANCOUVER — The NHL’s deputy commissioner says the Vancouver Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak is concerning, but remains confident the team will be able to complete its schedule.

In an email to The Canadian Press, Bill Daly says the Canucks’ numbers are “concerning from a health and safety standpoint, not necessarily from a scheduling standpoint.”

Click to play video: 'Lessons that can be learned from the Canucks COVID-19 outbreak' Lessons that can be learned from the Canucks COVID-19 outbreak
Lessons that can be learned from the Canucks COVID-19 outbreak

Daly says the league believes the Canucks will return and conclude their 56-game schedule.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Daly also says the league will not change its COVID protocols in the aftermath of the Canucks’ situation.

Forward Adam Gaudette’s positive test came back last Tuesday, but practice continued without him and then last Wednesday morning’s skate went ahead.

Read more: Canucks season in limbo with 13 players, 3 coaches now on NHL’s COVID-19 protocols

Sixteen of the 22 players on the Canucks’ active roster were on the NHL’s protocol list as of Sunday — a player on the list has not necessarily tested positive. Canucks forward Nils Hoglander was added to the list on Monday, bringing the total to 17.

The team has had four games postponed because of the virus.

— With files from Global News and CP national hockey writer Joshua Clipperton

© 2021 The Canadian Press
NHLCanucksCanucks COVID-19Canucks COVID-19 latestCanucks COVID-19 protocol

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers