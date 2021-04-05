Menu

Environment

1 killed in avalanche near Lake Louise

By Heide Pearson Global News
Sign for the Trans-Canada Highway near Lake Louise in Banff National Park, Alberta on May 31, 2016. View image in full screen
Sign for the Trans-Canada Highway near Lake Louise in Banff National Park, Alberta on May 31, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal

One person was killed Monday in an avalanche near Lake Louise, according to EMS.

Paramedics with the Banff EMS detachment were called to the area at about 9:30 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person originally thought to be injured wasn’t hurt, EMS said.

Read more: Avalanche warning issued for ‘widespread area’ in Alberta, B.C.

EMS didn’t say what the people were doing when the avalanche happened, nor the exact location of the event.

However, they did say the pair was air-lifted out of the mountains via helicopter to meet paramedics in the parking lot of the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise.

Global News has reached out to Parks Canada and RCMP for more information. This story will be updated when updates are received.

Avalanche risk increases in B.C. backcountry
Avalanche risk increases in B.C. backcountry – Feb 15, 2021
