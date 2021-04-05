1 killed in avalanche near Lake Louise

Send this page to someone via email

One person was killed Monday in an avalanche near Lake Louise, according to EMS.

Paramedics with the Banff EMS detachment were called to the area at about 9:30 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person originally thought to be injured wasn’t hurt, EMS said.

EMS didn’t say what the people were doing when the avalanche happened, nor the exact location of the event.

However, they did say the pair was air-lifted out of the mountains via helicopter to meet paramedics in the parking lot of the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise.

Global News has reached out to Parks Canada and RCMP for more information. This story will be updated when updates are received.

