COVID-19: 1 charged in Cobourg for large gathering outside Victoria Hall

Police in Cobourg say one person was charged under the Reopening Ontario Act following a gathering outside Victoria Hall on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Cobourg Police Service (CPS), around 1:50 p.m., officers responded to an estimated gathering of 20 to 25 people in front of Victoria Hall on King Street West.

The group have regularly been gathering each Saturday outside Victoria Hall protesting provincial regulations since the pandemic was declared over a year ago.

“Officers spoke with individuals/the group requesting they comply with the shutdown zone gathering limits, and the group was educated on the current provincial restrictions regarding outdoor gatherings,” police stated.

As a result, one person was charged with failure to comply with a continued section 7.0.2 order under the Reopening Ontario Act. The individual received a $880 ticket.

The police service says it continues to take an educational approach with individuals, groups and businesses to gain compliance with evolving COVID-19 protocols and rules.

“CPS asks the community to follow all shutdown guidelines for the well-being of our community and to ensure the capacity of our health-care system,” police stated.

Sat April 3, at 12:01a #Ontario moves into Shutdown

➡️Indoor gatherings: not allowed, except with members of the same household

➡️Outdoor gatherings: no more than 5 must comply with public health advice on physical distancing

Learn more about the Shutdown https://t.co/TIhqWlzusy pic.twitter.com/xFHOCa9vwt — Cobourg Police (@CobourgPolice) April 2, 2021

“With the province moving into (emergency brake) shutdown, the Cobourg police will be enforcing violations, issuing tickets to anyone who does not comply with provincial guidelines and restrictions. Those that refuse to comply will be charged accordingly.”

Restrictions on gatherings include outdoor organized public events must not include more than five people and must comply with public health guidelines on physical distancing.

“Ontario is expected to remain in the shutdown for at least four weeks but that could be extended,” police stated. “The Cobourg Police Service supports all measures necessary to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community and will continue to work with local public health, municipal and regional officials to ensure compliance.”