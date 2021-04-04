Menu

News

Stonewall RCMP searching for missing teen

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted April 4, 2021 12:12 pm
RCMP say Adrienne Dorian is 5'3" with brown eyes and long brown hair with braids.
RCMP say Adrienne Dorian is 5'3" with brown eyes and long brown hair with braids. RCMP handout

Police are looking for a missing teenager last seen at a gas station in Stonewall, Man.

RCMP say they received a report the evening of March 30 of two girls, a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old, missing from a home in Stonewall.

The older teen was found that evening but the 14-year-old is still missing.

Police say Adrienne Dorian is believed to be in Winnipeg.

The RCMP are asking anyone with information to call Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5015, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Stonewall is roughly 37 kilometers away from Winnipeg.

