Stonewall RCMP searching for missing teen

Police are looking for a missing teenager last seen at a gas station in Stonewall, Man.

RCMP say they received a report the evening of March 30 of two girls, a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old, missing from a home in Stonewall.

The older teen was found that evening but the 14-year-old is still missing.

Police say Adrienne Dorian is believed to be in Winnipeg.

The RCMP are asking anyone with information to call Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5015, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Stonewall is roughly 37 kilometers away from Winnipeg.