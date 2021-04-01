Unwanted houseguest found by RCMP hiding in East St. Paul closet

Send this page to someone via email

An East St. Paul homeowner had an uninvited houseguest early Wednesday morning, when RCMP found a man hiding in a basement closet.

Around 1:10 a.m., police were called to a break and enter in progress at a Benham Way home, where the homeowner said someone had broken in through the garage, rifled through vehicles, and was now in the basement.

Police found a 21-year-old man in the closet and arrested him without incident.

The man is now in custody and has been charged with breaking and entering, being unlawfully in a dwelling, possessing property obtained by crime, failing to comply, and theft.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

7:40 Crime Wave: Property crime spike Crime Wave: Property crime spike – Dec 8, 2019