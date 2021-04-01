Unwanted houseguest found by RCMP hiding in East St. Paul closet

An East St. Paul homeowner had an uninvited houseguest early Wednesday morning, when RCMP found a man hiding in a basement closet.
Around 1:10 a.m., police were called to a break and enter in progress at a Benham Way home, where the homeowner said someone had broken in through the garage, rifled through vehicles, and was now in the basement.
Police found a 21-year-old man in the closet and arrested him without incident.
The man is now in custody and has been charged with breaking and entering, being unlawfully in a dwelling, possessing property obtained by crime, failing to comply, and theft.
RCMP continue to investigate.
