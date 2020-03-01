Duo arrested in Winnipeg for dozens of break ins: Police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have arrested two people in connection with dozens of break and enter cases.

Police say they began seeing a series of commercial break-ins with similar characteristics last month.

They happened at small businesses on major arteries throughout the city, police say.

Police say in many of the cases, businesses near other break-in locations were targeted.

Investigators identified a suspect vehicle that was linked to a number of the crimes and on Feb. 27 police arrested a man linked to the vehicle and a female accomplice.

Police say the man had three throwing knives concealed around his ankle at the time of the arrest.

Gerald Anthony Ainsworth, 49, of Winnipeg has been charged with 46 instances of break and enter, among other charges.

Ronni Michelle Chartrand, 43, from Winnipeg has been charged with 37 instances of break and enter and a number of other charges.