Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Duo arrested in Winnipeg for dozens of break ins: Police

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted March 1, 2020 2:26 pm
Winnipeg Police Service car.
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police have arrested two people in connection with dozens of break and enter cases.

Police say they began seeing a series of commercial break-ins with similar characteristics last month.

They happened at small businesses on major arteries throughout the city, police say.

READ MORE: Unicity businesses frustrated after string of smash-and-grab robberies: ‘We can’t afford this’

Police say in many of the cases, businesses near other break-in locations were targeted.

Investigators identified a suspect vehicle that was linked to a number of the crimes and on Feb. 27 police arrested a man linked to the vehicle and a female accomplice.

Police say the man had three throwing knives concealed around his ankle at the time of the arrest.

Gerald Anthony Ainsworth, 49, of Winnipeg has been charged with 46 instances of break and enter, among other charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Ronni Michelle Chartrand, 43, from Winnipeg has been charged with 37 instances of break and enter and a number of other charges.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePoliceWinnipeg policeBreak-ins
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.