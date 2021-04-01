Portage la Prairie man charged with assaulting RCMP officer during arrest

Send this page to someone via email

A 37-year-old Portage la Prairie man was facing a court date Thursday after a March 30 incident that left an RCMP officer with minor injuries.

Police said they were called to a home on Duke Avenue in Portage that evening, where they found the suspect. Police say he was violating court-imposed conditions.

The suspect fled the scene, and after a short foot chase, officers caught up with him. According to police, he resisted arrest and was combative and unco-operative. During the arrest, they said, one officer was assaulted.

The man was taken into custody and charged with three counts of resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking, and breaking and entering.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP continue to investigate.

0:44 Winnipeg police talk about the safety of officers after an off-duty officer was assaulted Winnipeg police talk about the safety of officers after an off-duty officer was assaulted – Mar 10, 2020