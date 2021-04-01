Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Portage la Prairie man charged with assaulting RCMP officer during arrest

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 4:23 pm
An RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. Global News File

A 37-year-old Portage la Prairie man was facing a court date Thursday after a March 30 incident that left an RCMP officer with minor injuries.

Police said they were called to a home on Duke Avenue in Portage that evening, where they found the suspect. Police say he was violating court-imposed conditions.

Read more: Coronavirus enforcement officer assaulted in Winnipeg, province says

The suspect fled the scene, and after a short foot chase, officers caught up with him. According to police, he resisted arrest and was combative and unco-operative. During the arrest, they said, one officer was assaulted.

Trending Stories

The man was taken into custody and charged with three counts of resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking, and breaking and entering.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police talk about the safety of officers after an off-duty officer was assaulted' Winnipeg police talk about the safety of officers after an off-duty officer was assaulted
Winnipeg police talk about the safety of officers after an off-duty officer was assaulted – Mar 10, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPAssaultManitoba RCMPPolice ChasePortage la PrairiePortage la Prairie RCMPassault officer

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers