Health

Alberta Health estimates 1,100 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted April 3, 2021 6:09 pm
Click to play video: '2 Calgary restaurants temporarily close due to positive COVID-19 tests' 2 Calgary restaurants temporarily close due to positive COVID-19 tests

Based on preliminary data, Alberta Health estimated 1,100 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

There are 550 additional variant cases, according to the province.

Alberta Health said 35 per cent of active cases are variants of concern.

The new cases came from 12,100 tests on April 2, resulting in a provincial positivity rate of nine per cent.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said hospitalizations remain stable.

On April 2, 10,000 vaccine doses were administered. There have been 685,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to date.

The province said it will provide a daily death breakdown on Monday.

Also on Monday, a new COVID-19 immunization site, located at TELUS Convention Centre, is opening in Calgary.

P.1 variant oubreak: Hinshaw

Hinshaw tweeted Saturday that Alberta Health is investigating a “significant COVID-19 outbreak” in the province involving the P.1 variant linked to a returning traveller.

“Health officials are working hard to limit future spread and reaching out directly to those at risk of exposure,” she said.

“AHS will ensure that anyone at risk is isolated, offered testing twice and connected with supports if needed.”

Read more: Alberta Health investigating COVID-19 outbreak linked to traveller with P.1 variant

Hinshaw said the province will update Albertans about the outbreak on Monday.

“We are all protecting each other, so let’s all please keep making safe choices, following the health measures in place and preventing the spread of COVID-19,” she said.

