Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Alberta Health investigating COVID-19 outbreak linked to traveller with P.1 variant

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted April 3, 2021 4:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Top doctor urges Albertans to stay safe as COVID-19 variants jump ahead of long weekend' Top doctor urges Albertans to stay safe as COVID-19 variants jump ahead of long weekend
WATCH ABOVE (April 1, 2021): Alberta’s chief medical officer of health issues a serious plea for Albertans to do everything they can to follow COVID-19 health restrictions as variants spike ahead of the Easter long weekend.

Alberta Health is investigating a significant COVID-19 outbreak in the province relating to the P.1 variant, which was first discovered in Brazil.

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted Saturday the outbreak was linked to someone returning to the province from a trip.

Hinshaw said health officials are contacting individuals who are at risk of exposure to ensure they are isolated and offered testing.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Health said the first two cases of the P.1 variant were reported on March 14. There had been six P.1 variant cases identified in the province as of March 31.

READ MORE: Spike in variant COVID-19 cases and possible closures worry some Alberta restaurant owners

As of March 31, there were 2,820 active variants of concern cases in Alberta, which made up 33 per cent of all active cases in the province.

The Calgary zone had 1,292 active variant cases, the Edmonton zone had 792, the Central zone had 283, the South zone had 223, the North zone had 219 and 11 cases were in an unknown zone.

READ MORE: More Alberta families faced with 24-day quarantine due to COVID-19 variants

Alberta Health provided no other details about the outbreak except that officials were continuing to investigate and would provide an update Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, Alberta reported 1,100 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of eight per cent. It was the first time since early January the province reported over 1,000 cases in one day. Out of the 1,100 new cases identified, 300 were variants of concern.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Alberta healthAlberta COVID-19dr deena hinshawAlberta COVID-19 outbreakAlberta P.1 Brazilian Variant outbreakP.1 Brazilian VariantP.1 Brazilian Variant outbreak

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers