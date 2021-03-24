Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon amid a rise in variant cases of concern.

On Tuesday, Alberta identified 197 new cases of COVID-19 variants of concern. Dr. Deena Hinshaw said variants now make up about 18 per cent of active COVID-19 cases in Alberta, a jump from nine per cent of all active cases two weeks ago.

The provincial positivity rate and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 also increased Tuesday, with a positivity rate of 6.6 per cent and 290 people in hospital for COVID-19, 53 of whom were in intensive care.

On Wednesday morning, the province announced a milestone had been reached when it comes to vaccinations. More than half a million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in Alberta.

A spokesperson with Alberta Health put the number of doses at about 504,000. Health Minister Tyler Shandro said one in 10 Albertans have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“Alberta’s vaccine rollout keeps getting bigger and better. More than 146,400 doses were administered during the last week, including more than 27,600 reported on March 21 alone,” Shandro said in a news release, reiterating that if supply keeps up every adult Albertan will be offered a vaccination by the end of June.

“We are all tired of the ‘new normal.’ Fortunately, with every single vaccine administered we are getting closer and closer to returning to normal.” Tweet This

“When it’s your turn, please sign up for your shot, show up for your appointment and follow up with your second dose. Vaccines save lives, protect our health system and help us safely ease restrictions as soon as possible.”

Hinshaw is scheduled to provide her update at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The news conference will be streamed live in this story.

