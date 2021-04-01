Menu

Consumer

Spike in variant COVID-19 cases and possible closures worry some Alberta restaurant owners

By Chris Chacon Global News
Click to play video: 'Some Alberta restaurant owners fear another government lockdown' Some Alberta restaurant owners fear another government lockdown
WATCH: A rise in COVID-19 variant cases and the possibility of another lockdown in the future has some Alberta restaurant owners fearful of what's to come. As Chris Chacon reports, owners say they are hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst.

A rise in COVID-19 variant cases, and the possibility of further restrictions, has some Alberta restaurant owners fearful of what’s to come.

“If we keep opening and closing and opening and closing, that’s not helping us long-term,” Arcadia Brewing owner Darren McGeown said.

Read more: Kenney blames feds, Albertans who break rules for serious surge in COVID-19 cases

With the number of COVID-19 variant cases rising, McGeown decided to close dine-in service, which he said was a necessary move to keep his staff and customers safe.

“If we make decisions like this, we’re just going to get through this hopefully a little faster and then things can be better.”

While he looks to stay afloat with just takeout service, McGeown says he would like to see tighter restrictions.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton restaurants struggle to stay open at the pandemic stretches past 1 year' Edmonton restaurants struggle to stay open at the pandemic stretches past 1 year
Edmonton restaurants struggle to stay open at the pandemic stretches past 1 year – Mar 5, 2021

For the owner of restaurant One Eleven Grill in Red Deer, it feels a little like deja-vu.

Last December, Patrick Guimond raised the alarm that the province acted too slowly as cases surged, which he says cost him the lucrative Christmas season.

Read more: Red Deer business may ‘have had Christmas season’ if COVID-19 restrictions enacted earlier: owner

He said closing dine-in service now is just not an option.

Trending Stories

“Summertime is not a good time for restaurants as it is — it’s not our busy time — and having to do it all takeout when people can just BBQ at home, it’s going to be a tough go,” Guimond said.

Click to play video: 'Dining in restaurants a hot topic as Alberta’s COVID-19 numbers rise' Dining in restaurants a hot topic as Alberta’s COVID-19 numbers rise
Dining in restaurants a hot topic as Alberta’s COVID-19 numbers rise – Mar 23, 2021

With several other province’s already tightening restrictions, he’s worried Alberta might follow suit.

“It’s hard to look at my staff in the eye and say that we’re not headed for that but I know we are and I’m already preparing for that,” Guimond said.

There have been recent outbreaks at other establishments in the province, including dozens of cases linked to three Joey restaurants in Calgary and Edmonton.

Read more: Rise in COVID-19 cases, variants ‘a wake-up call for all Albertans,’ Kenney says

But Guimond hopes restrictions don’t shut him down again.

“Honestly, COVID isn’t our fear anymore, I don’t think… Surviving economically is more the fear now.”

As for McGeown, he hopes others will follow his lead, so that the province can get be back to some normalcy by the summer.

Click to play video: 'Kenney pleads with Albertans to follow COVID-19 restrictions over long weekend' Kenney pleads with Albertans to follow COVID-19 restrictions over long weekend
COVID-19Alberta CoronavirusJason KenneyRed DeerAlberta businessThird Wavecovid variantAlberta restaurantsPublic Health RestrictionsJOEY RestaurantsArcadia BrewingOne Eleven Grill

