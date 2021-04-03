Menu

Crime

Regina police looking for male suspect in downtown robbery

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 3, 2021 4:50 pm
Regina police are looking for a male suspect after a Saturday early morning robbery at a business on the 2100 block of Broad Street.
The Regina Police Service is asking for information from the public that may help in a robbery investigation after a man allegedly stole cash and cigarettes from a downtown business.

On Saturday around 1:30 a.m. police were called to the business in the 2100 block of Broad Street after a man walked into it holding a wooden broom handle, walked around the counter and instructed the staff to open the till.

Police say the suspect left the store in an unknown direction after stealing money and cigarettes.

The suspect is described in his mid-twenties, between 5’5” and 5’9” tall, and slim. He was wearing a red plaid jacket, dark blue jeans and light grey baseball hat. He had a black and white bandana covering his face.

Individuals with information that could help police in this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

