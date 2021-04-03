Menu

Crime

Regina police looking for man in potential abduction attempt in Harbour Landing

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 3, 2021 1:42 pm
A 22-year-old woman said she was approached by a suspicious man while walking with two young children, one of which the man picked up at one point. View image in full screen
A 22-year-old woman said she was approached by a suspicious man while walking with two young children, one of which the man picked up at one point. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service is investigating a potential abduction attempt after an incident near a park in Harbour Landing Friday evening.

A 22-year-old woman reported that she was approached by a suspicious man. The incident is believed to have happened between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. in a park off the 4800 block of James Hill Road.

The woman was walking with two children, ages 2 and 8, when a man approached them and began walking beside them, striking up a conversation with the woman.

Read more: Regina police charge doctor with sexual assaults, including of minors

The woman told police she became concerned when the questions got more personal.

At one point, the man picked up the two-year-old. The woman grabbed the child from the man’s arms.

Police said in spite of the woman’s efforts to dissuade the man, he continued to walk with the eight-year-old.

At this time, people nearby noticed the woman’s distress and intervened. The woman yelled for the eight-year-old to return to her, and they did.

The man walked away heading westbound in the park.

Police were dispatched to the scene around 8:45 p.m. to speak with the woman.

Police said though no one was harmed in this incident, the woman was very concerned about the safety of the children with her.

“It may well be that this male had no criminal intentions, but police would like to learn more about this event if possible,” a police statement read.

The police said they also want to make the community aware of this incident.

Read more: OPP find toddler missing in eastern Ontario forest for over 3 days ‘alive and well’

“At best, it was a frightening experience for the woman and the children with her; at worst, it may have been an overture to an abduction.”

The suspect is described as about 20 to 30 years old, around six feet tall, with a thin build. He is described as having a dark complexion, brown eyes, and a short scruffy beard. The man was wearing a black hoodie pulled up over his head, black sweatpants and black shoes.

The woman said the man spoke with an accent but she could not be more specific.

Anyone who has information that could assist in this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

