Canada

OPP find toddler missing in eastern Ontario forest for over 3 days ‘alive and well’

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
OPP say they found three-year-old Jude Leyton alive after going missing Sunday afternoon in a wooded area of South Frontenac. View image in full screen
OPP say they found three-year-old Jude Leyton alive after going missing Sunday afternoon in a wooded area of South Frontenac. OPP

After more than three days of being lost in the woods, OPP say they have found a missing three-year-old boy “alive and well.”

OPP announced that three-year-old Jude Leyton, who went missing in South Frontenac, Ont., off of Canoe Lake Road, was recovered Wednesday before 4 p.m.

OPP have been searching for the boy since Sunday around noon. In a tweet, OPP said one of their emergency response team officers found the boy. This came just about an hour after police said they were reducing the number of officers dedicated to the ground search.

Read more: Search for missing 3-year-old in South Frontenac enters its 3rd day

On Sunday, police believed he wandered away from Bing Retreat, a property the Leyton family owns. Search and rescue teams have been scouring the woods and water nearby ever since.

View image in full screen
Global News

OPP say Jude is in good condition but is being checked on by paramedics.

Click to play video: 'Search for missing 3-year-old in South Frontenac enters its 3rd day' Search for missing 3-year-old in South Frontenac enters its 3rd day
Search for missing 3-year-old in South Frontenac enters its 3rd day
