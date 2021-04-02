Drive-thru vigil planned Saturday for victims of Lynn Valley stabbing attack

Send this page to someone via email

North Vancouver community members are being invited to a drive-thru candlelight vigil on Saturday to honour the victims of last week’s horrific stabbing spree.

The event is being co-organized by the Lynn Valley Lions Club and Lynn Valley Legion, and will run from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Lynn Canyon Park.

“I think that’s how we begin to heal as a community, as a group. A lot of that has to do with coming together,” Lynn Valley Lions Club president Eric Miura said.

“And in such a challenging period, it takes the cooperation at all levels of government and people to make that happen. And it really shows the strength of the community when we rally.”

The event is drive-through only, and will see vehicles follow a path along Ross Road through the park. There will be music, lighting displays, and artwork produced by the district’s elementary school students.

Miura stressed that foot traffic and congregating will not be permitted, as organizers strive to keep the event COVID-19 safe.

“You know, you get tested during these difficult times and to be able to really rally and put this together in such a short time, having all of the local elementary schools drop what they’re doing, participate and engage safely, it’s the creativity that it takes and adapting and making sure it’s done properly,” Miura said.

“It brings the strength of the community together. And that really is what it’s about after such a tragic event, is it shows that everyone does care.”

Six people were taken to hospital and one was killed, following what police say was a random knife attack at the Lynn Valley Library last Saturday.

The suspect, 28-year-old Yannick Bandaogo who recently resided in Quebec, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Homicide investigators are still trying to determine a motive in the attack.

The Lynn Valley Library reopened to the public on Wednesday. The entrance is now a makeshift memorial. Library staff said they hope the reopening will help the community heal.

People wishing to participate in the drive-thru event can enter the park through the Ross Road east entrance. The park gates will be closed at 9:30 p.m.

Participants are asked to only drive the route through the park one time to ensure everyone who wishes to attend can do so.

