Suspect in North Vancouver stabbings due in court on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

The suspect in a stabbing spree in and around the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver is set to appear in court on Thursday.

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with an attack on Saturday that left one woman dead and six others injured.

1:04 Growing memorial for stabbing victims outside of Lynn Valley library Growing memorial for stabbing victims outside of Lynn Valley library

The accused was originally set to appear in court via phone on Monday but he refused to leave his cell.

Story continues below advertisement

Bandaogo has links to Quebec and has a criminal record with a history of violence in that province, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

2:45 Terrifying stabbing spree in North Vancouver leaves 1 dead, several others injured Terrifying stabbing spree in North Vancouver leaves 1 dead, several others injured

Homicide investigators are still trying to determine a motive in the attack, but say it appears to have been random and the suspect did not know any of his victims.

The Lynn Valley Library reopened to the public on Wednesday. The entrance is now a makeshift memorial. Library staff said they hope the reopening will help the community heal.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Jennifer Palma, Simon Little and The Canadian Press