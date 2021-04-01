Menu

Crime

Suspect in North Vancouver stabbings due in court on Thursday

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 12:31 pm
Click to play video: 'More witnesses come forward to stabbing spree in North Vancouver' More witnesses come forward to stabbing spree in North Vancouver
We're hearing from more witnesses to the stabbing spree in North Vancouver that killed one woman and injured six other people, including from a woman who was in the hospital when the victims, and the suspect, were brought in.

The suspect in a stabbing spree in and around the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver is set to appear in court on Thursday.

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with an attack on Saturday that left one woman dead and six others injured.

Click to play video: 'Growing memorial for stabbing victims outside of Lynn Valley library' Growing memorial for stabbing victims outside of Lynn Valley library
Growing memorial for stabbing victims outside of Lynn Valley library

The accused was originally set to appear in court via phone on Monday but he refused to leave his cell.

Read more: Motive in North Vancouver stabbing remains unclear, attack determined to be random: IHIT

Bandaogo has links to Quebec and has a criminal record with a history of violence in that province, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Click to play video: 'Terrifying stabbing spree in North Vancouver leaves 1 dead, several others injured' Terrifying stabbing spree in North Vancouver leaves 1 dead, several others injured
Terrifying stabbing spree in North Vancouver leaves 1 dead, several others injured

Homicide investigators are still trying to determine a motive in the attack, but say it appears to have been random and the suspect did not know any of his victims.

Read more: ‘The library is here for you’ — Lynn Valley Library reopens after fatal stabbing spree

The Lynn Valley Library reopened to the public on Wednesday. The entrance is now a makeshift memorial. Library staff said they hope the reopening will help the community heal.

— With files from Jennifer Palma, Simon Little and The Canadian Press

