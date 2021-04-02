Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Money

Air Canada, Transat mutually agree to end proposed deal

By Staff Reuters
Click to play video: 'Air Canada to provide refunds in exchange for bailout, union says' Air Canada to provide refunds in exchange for bailout, union says
The head of Canada's largest private sector union says air passengers who couldn't use their tickets because of the pandemic will get refunds. Jerry Dias said Air Canada has already agreed to the refunds, which has been a sore point among consumers starting in March when travellers were forced to stay home. As Sean O'Shea reports, Dias says refunds are a condition for an airline aid package. – Mar 4, 2021

Air Canada and Transat AT Inc said on Friday they have mutually agreed to terminate the proposed acquisition of Transat by Air Canada, after being advised by European Commission that it would not approve the deal.

Air Canada said that following the recent discussions with the European Commission (EC), it has become evident, however, that the EC will not approve the acquisition based on the offered remedy package.

Read more: Transat expects to resume flights mid-June, says Air Canada deal uncertain

Air Canada in February refused to extend the deadline for its $188.7 million deal for Transat, after European regulators failed to give the go-ahead for the buyout.

Trending Stories

The two companies had agreed in June 2019 on the acquisition, the terms of which were subsequently amended in August 2019 and then revised in October 2020 as a result of the severe economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Air Canada has agreed to pay a $12.5 million termination payment to Transat.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis and Marguerita Choy)

© 2021 Reuters
COVIDAir CanadaTransatAir Canada TransatAir Canada Air Transatair canada stockairline industry covidair canada transat takeoverair canada transat terminate deal

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers