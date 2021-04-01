Person found dead under Penticton bridge, say RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Penticton jogger made a grisly discovery on Tuesday afternoon when they were near Skaha Beach, according to South Okanagan police.

An adult person was found dead at around 3:15 p.m., with the body being discovered under the Causeway Bridge over the Penticton River Channel, which is just west of the intersection of Skaha Lake Road and Highway 97 at Skaha Lake.

RCMP are working to identify the deceased person while the BC Coroner’s Service is looking into the cause of death.

Police said the person’s identity would not be released unless necessary to further their investigation.

Advertisement