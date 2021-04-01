Menu

Investigations

Person found dead under Penticton bridge, say RCMP

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 8:12 pm
A person was found dead under the Causeway near the intersection of Highway 97 and Skaha Lake Road in Penticton. View image in full screen
A person was found dead under the Causeway near the intersection of Highway 97 and Skaha Lake Road in Penticton. Courtesy: Google Maps/ Global News

A Penticton jogger made a grisly discovery on Tuesday afternoon when they were near Skaha Beach, according to South Okanagan police.

An adult person was found dead at around 3:15 p.m., with the body being discovered under the Causeway Bridge over the Penticton River Channel, which is just west of the intersection of Skaha Lake Road and Highway 97 at Skaha Lake.

RCMP are working to identify the deceased person while the BC Coroner’s Service is looking into the cause of death.

Police said the person’s identity would not be released unless necessary to further their investigation.

