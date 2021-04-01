Suspect remains at large following gun incident near Okanagan Falls, police seek assistance

Send this page to someone via email

South Okanagan RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect who allegedly pulled a gun on a man near Okanagan Falls on Thursday morning.

“If you were in the area of 4300 Weyerhauser Road, the 201 FSR or Cedar Court on April 1, 2021 between 4:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m., and witnessed a black truck or you have a dash camera, police would like to speak to you,” Sgt. Jason Bayda said.

RCMP said the black truck, which was said to contain items allegedly stolen from a Weyerhauser Road business on Thursday morning, was seen by an employee at a cabin on the 201 Forest Service Road.

“The employee was approaching the truck when a man and woman came out from behind the cabin and the man pointed a firearm at the employee,” Sgt. Bayda said. “The man then fled in the truck, leaving the woman behind.”

The truck was located later in the day at a home on Cedar Court, said to be well known to police, in downtown Okanagan Falls.

The Southeast District Emergency Response Team (ERT) was called in to assist in the search for the suspect but police were unsuccessful.

RCMP said the truck had been reported stolen from Armstrong.

The suspect is a Caucasian man in his 40s who was last seen wearing a black hat and brown jacket.

Those with pertinent information are asked to contact Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

