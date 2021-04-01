Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Suspect remains at large following gun incident near Okanagan Falls, police seek assistance

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 7:34 pm
File photo: BC RCMP Emergency Response Team. View image in full screen
File photo: BC RCMP Emergency Response Team. Global News

South Okanagan RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect who allegedly pulled a gun on a man near Okanagan Falls on Thursday morning.

“If you were in the area of 4300 Weyerhauser Road, the 201 FSR or Cedar Court on April 1, 2021 between 4:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m., and witnessed a black truck or you have a dash camera, police would like to speak to you,” Sgt. Jason Bayda said.

RCMP said the black truck, which was said to contain items allegedly stolen from a Weyerhauser Road business on Thursday morning, was seen by an employee at a cabin on the 201 Forest Service Road.

“The employee was approaching the truck when a man and woman came out from behind the cabin and the man pointed a firearm at the employee,” Sgt. Bayda said. “The man then fled in the truck, leaving the woman behind.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: City of Penticton seeking public input on fight with province over emergency shelter

The truck was located later in the day at a home on Cedar Court, said to be well known to police, in downtown Okanagan Falls.

Trending Stories

The Southeast District Emergency Response Team (ERT) was called in to assist in the search for the suspect but police were unsuccessful.

RCMP said the truck had been reported stolen from Armstrong.

The suspect is a Caucasian man in his 40s who was last seen wearing a black hat and brown jacket.

Those with pertinent information are asked to contact Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Big White takes swift action following restaurant party' Big White takes swift action following restaurant party
Big White takes swift action following restaurant party
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Break And Entersouth okanaganStolen TruckOkanagan FallsEmergency Response TeamERTOK FALLSSuspect at LargeSeeking WitnessesGun Pointed

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers