Crime

Murder investigation seeks SUV that stopped at West Kelowna intersection

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 8:27 pm
Click to play video: 'RCMP investigate West Kelowna homicide near Hwy 97' RCMP investigate West Kelowna homicide near Hwy 97
Raw video of police at the scene of a homicide investigation on Highway 97 in West Kelowna. The highway was closed for hours on Sunday as police investigated a homicide that has the hallmarks of a targeted shooting. – Mar 21, 2021

Police in West Kelowna are looking to speak with occupants of a vehicle, believed to be an SUV, in connection with a death on Highway 97.

RCMP confirm a 35-year-old man who died on the road in West Kelowna on Sunday, March 21, was shot several times.

“An autopsy has been completed and the preliminary findings are that the male died of gunshot wounds,” according to RCMP.

Police are trying to further their investigation into the man’s murder and are now seeking eyewitnesses or dashcam footage from between 3:30 am and 4:30 a.m that day from the area of Highway 97 and Elk Road in West Kelowna.

Read more: Victim identified in brazen Kelowna daylight shooting

“Investigators believe a vehicle headed towards West Kelowna stopped in this intersection for a brief time,” RCMP said. “Investigators are seeking to speak to the occupants of that vehicle which is described as a dark-coloured vehicle, potentially a smaller style SUV.”

The deceased man’s identity has not been released.

Highway 97 was shut down for most of the morning of the incident while investigators scoured the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477.

