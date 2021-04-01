Murder investigation seeks SUV that stopped at West Kelowna intersection

Send this page to someone via email

Police in West Kelowna are looking to speak with occupants of a vehicle, believed to be an SUV, in connection with a death on Highway 97.

RCMP confirm a 35-year-old man who died on the road in West Kelowna on Sunday, March 21, was shot several times.

“An autopsy has been completed and the preliminary findings are that the male died of gunshot wounds,” according to RCMP.

Police are trying to further their investigation into the man’s murder and are now seeking eyewitnesses or dashcam footage from between 3:30 am and 4:30 a.m that day from the area of Highway 97 and Elk Road in West Kelowna.

“Investigators believe a vehicle headed towards West Kelowna stopped in this intersection for a brief time,” RCMP said. “Investigators are seeking to speak to the occupants of that vehicle which is described as a dark-coloured vehicle, potentially a smaller style SUV.”

The deceased man’s identity has not been released.

Highway 97 was shut down for most of the morning of the incident while investigators scoured the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477.