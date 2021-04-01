Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 vaccination sites opening in Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 6:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta to begin Phase 2B of COVID-19 vaccine rollout Tuesday' Alberta to begin Phase 2B of COVID-19 vaccine rollout Tuesday
WATCH (March 29): Dr. Deena Hinshaw announces some age groups of those eligible in Phase 2B of Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout can start booking appointments on Tuesday.

Two new vaccination sites are opening in northern Alberta on April 5: one in Fort McMurray and one in Grande Prairie.

In Fort McMurray, the location is the Suncor Community Leisure Centre curling rink at MacDonald Island Park.

The MacDonald Island site will operate between eight and 12 hours a day, seven days a week, for those eligible and with pre-booked vaccination appointments, the province said. Hours of operation will be based on vaccine supply. The main entrance can be used to access the vaccination clinic.

Once operational, the MacDonald Island site will host approximately 10 vaccination stations with capacity to expand to 20 stations depending on vaccine availability. At 20 vaccination stations working to full capacity for eight hours, 1,285 Albertans could be vaccinated by appointment each day at this site.

Read more: These 3 countries are winning the COVID-19 vaccine rollout race. Here’s the result

Story continues below advertisement

The site in Grande Prairie is at the Teresa Sargent Hall in the Montrose Cultural Centre (9839 103 Ave.).

Those with appointments at the Teresa Sargent Hall should access the facility from the south side of the Montrose Cultural Centre. For individuals with mobility concerns, two accessible drop-off points will be available at the north entrance of the building and the west side of the Mamawe concourse across from the RCMP station.

Hours of operation will be based on vaccine supply, the province said.

Once operational, the Montrose Cultural Centre Teresa Sargent Hall site will host approximately 60 vaccination stations. Working at full capacity for eight hours, 900 Albertans could be vaccinated by appointment each day at this site. Depending on vaccine availability, hours of operation could be expanded to allow up to 1,380 Albertans to be vaccinated by appointment each day.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 vaccine rollout at Alberta pharmacies experiences supply and demand issues' COVID-19 vaccine rollout at Alberta pharmacies experiences supply and demand issues
COVID-19 vaccine rollout at Alberta pharmacies experiences supply and demand issues

“These new sites will help us achieve our goal of offering every adult Albertan the vaccine by June 30,” Health Minister Tyler Shandro said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“I want to thank everyone involved for working together to protect public health. Vaccines are the path out of the pandemic: they protect all of us, save lives, and reduce the burden on hospitals and other health services.

“When your turn comes, please book an appointment as soon as you can.”

Neither site accepts drop-ins.

Read more: Alberta ‘temporarily pausing’ use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for those under 55

“I’m thrilled to see increased access to vaccinations within our region,” said Laila Goodridge, MLA for Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche.

“By using a larger facility with better parking, more people will be able to access their shots faster and safer.”

All COVID-19 vaccination appointments booked through Alberta Health Services in Fort McMurray will be at the MacDonald Island Park curling rink as of April 5.

Click to play video: 'Alberta to begin Phase 2B of COVID-19 vaccine rollout Tuesday' Alberta to begin Phase 2B of COVID-19 vaccine rollout Tuesday
Alberta to begin Phase 2B of COVID-19 vaccine rollout Tuesday

COVID-19 immunizations will not be offered at the Fort McMurray Wolverine Community Health Services’ Thickwood Medical Centre after April 4. Those who had previously booked appointments there will receive notification by SMS text, directing them to attend the MacDonald Island Park site for their appointment.

Story continues below advertisement

Starting April 4, the vaccine will no longer be offered at the Grande Prairie Public Health Unit. Those who have previously booked appointments at the health unit will receive SMS text notification directing them to attend the Montrose Cultural Centre site for their appointment.

Protocols will be implemented at both vaccine centres to ensure proper physical distancing, cleaning and sanitization.

AHS staff will screen everyone for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering the vaccination area. The security, health and safety of all people entering the facility is of the highest importance. If you are unwell and have any COVID-19 symptoms, please rebook your appointment.

To book your COVID-19 vaccine appointment when eligible, use the AHS online booking tool, call 811 or contact a participating pharmacy.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVIDAlberta CoronavirusAlberta Health ServicesAlberta healthCOVID-19 VaccineFort McMurrayAlberta COVID-19Grande PrairieNorthern AlbertaMacDonald Island Parkalberta vaccinationMontrose Cultural CentreSuncor Community Leisure CentreTeresa Sargent Hall

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers