COVID-19 vaccination sites opening in Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie

Send this page to someone via email

Two new vaccination sites are opening in northern Alberta on April 5: one in Fort McMurray and one in Grande Prairie.

In Fort McMurray, the location is the Suncor Community Leisure Centre curling rink at MacDonald Island Park.

The MacDonald Island site will operate between eight and 12 hours a day, seven days a week, for those eligible and with pre-booked vaccination appointments, the province said. Hours of operation will be based on vaccine supply. The main entrance can be used to access the vaccination clinic.

Once operational, the MacDonald Island site will host approximately 10 vaccination stations with capacity to expand to 20 stations depending on vaccine availability. At 20 vaccination stations working to full capacity for eight hours, 1,285 Albertans could be vaccinated by appointment each day at this site.

Story continues below advertisement

The site in Grande Prairie is at the Teresa Sargent Hall in the Montrose Cultural Centre (9839 103 Ave.).

Those with appointments at the Teresa Sargent Hall should access the facility from the south side of the Montrose Cultural Centre. For individuals with mobility concerns, two accessible drop-off points will be available at the north entrance of the building and the west side of the Mamawe concourse across from the RCMP station.

Hours of operation will be based on vaccine supply, the province said.

Once operational, the Montrose Cultural Centre Teresa Sargent Hall site will host approximately 60 vaccination stations. Working at full capacity for eight hours, 900 Albertans could be vaccinated by appointment each day at this site. Depending on vaccine availability, hours of operation could be expanded to allow up to 1,380 Albertans to be vaccinated by appointment each day.

2:22 COVID-19 vaccine rollout at Alberta pharmacies experiences supply and demand issues COVID-19 vaccine rollout at Alberta pharmacies experiences supply and demand issues

“These new sites will help us achieve our goal of offering every adult Albertan the vaccine by June 30,” Health Minister Tyler Shandro said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I want to thank everyone involved for working together to protect public health. Vaccines are the path out of the pandemic: they protect all of us, save lives, and reduce the burden on hospitals and other health services.

“When your turn comes, please book an appointment as soon as you can.”

Neither site accepts drop-ins.

“I’m thrilled to see increased access to vaccinations within our region,” said Laila Goodridge, MLA for Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche.

“By using a larger facility with better parking, more people will be able to access their shots faster and safer.”

All COVID-19 vaccination appointments booked through Alberta Health Services in Fort McMurray will be at the MacDonald Island Park curling rink as of April 5.

2:29 Alberta to begin Phase 2B of COVID-19 vaccine rollout Tuesday Alberta to begin Phase 2B of COVID-19 vaccine rollout Tuesday

COVID-19 immunizations will not be offered at the Fort McMurray Wolverine Community Health Services’ Thickwood Medical Centre after April 4. Those who had previously booked appointments there will receive notification by SMS text, directing them to attend the MacDonald Island Park site for their appointment.

Story continues below advertisement

Starting April 4, the vaccine will no longer be offered at the Grande Prairie Public Health Unit. Those who have previously booked appointments at the health unit will receive SMS text notification directing them to attend the Montrose Cultural Centre site for their appointment.

Protocols will be implemented at both vaccine centres to ensure proper physical distancing, cleaning and sanitization.

AHS staff will screen everyone for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering the vaccination area. The security, health and safety of all people entering the facility is of the highest importance. If you are unwell and have any COVID-19 symptoms, please rebook your appointment.

To book your COVID-19 vaccine appointment when eligible, use the AHS online booking tool, call 811 or contact a participating pharmacy.