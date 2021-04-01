Menu

Crime

Charges laid in December crash that injured a pedestrian: Hamilton police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted April 1, 2021 4:29 pm
Three people are facing charges after a crash in Hamilton sent a pedestrian to hospital. View image in full screen
Three people are facing charges after a crash in Hamilton sent a pedestrian to hospital. Global News

Hamilton police have charged three people following a multi-vehicle collision that sent a pedestrian to hospital late last year.

Police say a Hyundai SUV and GMC Sierra collided at the intersection of Cannon and James streets on Dec. 9 and also injured a 34-year-old pedestrian.

The Smithville woman remains in hospital and continues to recover from her injuries.

Former Blue Jays youth instructor from Hamilton charged in child luring case: police

A 56-year-old Hamilton man who was driving the SUV has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 34-year-old Niagara Falls woman, is charged with making a false statement and operating an unsafe vehicle.

Police say the truck’s owner, a 47-year-old Hamilton man, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

