New pictures, video from shooting outside Calgary restaurant that killed 2 men

Police have released photos and a video of a woman they believe has information about a deadly shooting outside a northeast Calgary restaurant in 2019 that killed two men.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of 37 Avenue N.E. just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3 for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, police found two men with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the parking lot outside Mazaj Lounge and Restaurant.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to hospital with severe injuries, where he later died.

In a Thursday news release, police said it’s believed the victims – 25-year-old Jasdeep Singh and 22-year-old Japneet Malhi – were targeted, and that the two suspects waited for them for more than an hour before the attack.

According to police, the victims were shot at by someone in the passenger seat of a moving vehicle. Police said one of the suspects fired multiple rounds at the victims while the other drove the car.

Police are hoping to speak with a woman that was with the victims, sitting in the backseat of the vehicle when they were shot at, who was unhurt.

She is described as being 25-years-old, approximately five foot eight inches tall and 130 pounds with long, straight black hair. Police said she was driving a white 2013 – 2019 Ford Escape.

Investigators have also recovered what they believe to be the weapon — a Russian SKS semiautomatic rifle.

Police believe the suspects in the case have ties to the Lower Mainland in B.C.

Anyone with information on the homicide, including the identity of the woman, is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, or by contacting Crime Stoppers anonymously.