Crime

Man wanted on trafficking, weapons charges sought by Calgary police

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
George Ryan Crann, 30, is shown in a photo released by the Calgary Police Service. View image in full screen
George Ryan Crann, 30, is shown in a photo released by the Calgary Police Service. Calgary Police Service handout

Police are hoping to locate a wanted man they say could be in Calgary, Edmonton or the Parkland area.

Calgary police have issued warrants for 30-year-old George Ryan Crann for charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Read more: ‘We need to locate him immediately’: police seek Calgary man accused in domestic incident

Crann is described as five-foot-seven-inches tall and 125 pounds with a slim build, blue eyes and brown hair.

Police said he is missing the tip of his right ring finger.

Read more: Calgary domestic abuse victim warns about ex-boyfriend wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about Crann’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
