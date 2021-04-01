Man wanted on trafficking, weapons charges sought by Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are hoping to locate a wanted man they say could be in Calgary, Edmonton or the Parkland area.

Calgary police have issued warrants for 30-year-old George Ryan Crann for charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Crann is described as five-foot-seven-inches tall and 125 pounds with a slim build, blue eyes and brown hair.

Police said he is missing the tip of his right ring finger.

Anyone with information about Crann’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.