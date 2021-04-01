Premier Kenney to join Dr. Hinshaw for Alberta’s COVID-19 update Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Jason Kenney is set to be on hand for Thursday’s update on COVID-19 in Alberta.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide the update at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Global News will stream the news conference live in this story post.

On Wednesday, Kenney said he would be joining Hinshaw to talk about what he called a concerning spike in cases, particularly variant cases of concern.

“We are very close to the end of this thing and we should be very concerned about the new variant-driven growth in cases,” Kenney said Wednesday. “It will start significantly to show up in our hospitals, there is no doubt about that.

“I will have more to say about exactly that tomorrow with Dr. Hinshaw,” the premier said Wednesday.

Health Matters: As COVID-19 variant cases rise, so do 24-day quarantines for families

Alberta recorded a total of 871 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday — the highest daily case count in Alberta since mid-January. Of those, 406 were variant cases — the highest daily number of variants recorded to date in Alberta.

There were 301 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 63 of those people being treated in intensive care.

