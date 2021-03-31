Canucks vs. Flames game postponed after 2 Vancouver players, coach enter COVID-19 protocol

Send this page to someone via email

Wednesday’s scheduled matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames has been postponed amid new COVID-19 concerns.

The NHL said two players and a member of the Canucks’ coaching staff have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

On Tuesday, the team confirmed that forward Adam Gaudete had tested positive. The other player and the coach have not yet been named.

Canucks coach Travis Green said Tuesday that forward Jake Virtanen had stayed home because he wasn’t feeling well.

It was not immediately clear what the situation would do to the Canucks’ schedule. The NHL is expected to provide another update Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Players who return confirmed positive tests are required to self-isolate for 10 days, and close contacts must self-isolate for 14 days under NHL protocols.

Earlier in the season, Canucks forward J.T. Miller and defenceman Jordie Benn missed multiple games after being placed on the league’s COVID-19 protocol list.

A player on the list has not necessarily tested positive.