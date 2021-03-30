Menu

Health

Junior hockey: Positive COVID-19 test for Kelowna Rockets, WHL suspends team’s activities

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 30, 2021 2:14 pm
The WHL said a hockey staff member of the Kelowna Rockets has tested positive for COVID-19, adding it wasn’t a player. As a result, all of the team’s activities have been suspended. View image in full screen
The WHL said a hockey staff member of the Kelowna Rockets has tested positive for COVID-19, adding it wasn’t a player. As a result, all of the team’s activities have been suspended. Global News

After just two games in, the Kelowna Rockets’ season is off to a rocky start.

On Sunday, the team suffered a 6-0 setback in Kamloops against the Vancouver Giants. The stinging loss came just two days after a stellar 5-0 opening-night victory against Victoria on Friday.

Then on Tuesday, the league announced that it was suspending all of Kelowna’s activities as a result of a positive COVID-19 test.

Read more: Junior hockey: Kelowna Rockets start shortened season with shutout in 5-0 win over Victoria

“The positive COVID-19 test results belong to a hockey staff member of the Kelowna Rockets within the team cohort,” the WHL said in a press release. “No players within the team cohort have tested positive at this time.

“The WHL is working in consultation with B.C. Health Authorities on this matter.”

The league said as a result of Kelowna’s activities being suspended the Rockets’ home game against Kamloops on Tuesday night has been postponed.

The league said neither it nor the Rockets will be providing any further comment at this time. It added that once the determination of close contacts and further test results have been completed, the WHL will provide further information.

Click to play video: 'Junior hockey: Kelowna Rockets look to forget lopsided 6-0 loss to Vancouver Giants' Junior hockey: Kelowna Rockets look to forget lopsided 6-0 loss to Vancouver Giants
Junior hockey: Kelowna Rockets look to forget lopsided 6-0 loss to Vancouver Giants
