Junior hockey: Positive COVID-19 test for Kelowna Rockets, WHL suspends team’s activities

After just two games in, the Kelowna Rockets’ season is off to a rocky start.

On Sunday, the team suffered a 6-0 setback in Kamloops against the Vancouver Giants. The stinging loss came just two days after a stellar 5-0 opening-night victory against Victoria on Friday.

Then on Tuesday, the league announced that it was suspending all of Kelowna’s activities as a result of a positive COVID-19 test.

“The positive COVID-19 test results belong to a hockey staff member of the Kelowna Rockets within the team cohort,” the WHL said in a press release. “No players within the team cohort have tested positive at this time.

“The WHL is working in consultation with B.C. Health Authorities on this matter.”

The league said as a result of Kelowna’s activities being suspended the Rockets’ home game against Kamloops on Tuesday night has been postponed.

The league said neither it nor the Rockets will be providing any further comment at this time. It added that once the determination of close contacts and further test results have been completed, the WHL will provide further information.

