Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woman accused of killing Milden, Sask. man to have bail hearing

By Lisa Joy Local Journalism Initiative
Posted March 31, 2021 2:02 pm
Melissa Mac Queen is charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of Randall (Randy) John Garrett of Milden, Sask. View image in full screen
Melissa Mac Queen is charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of Randall (Randy) John Garrett of Milden, Sask. Slavo Kutas / Global News

A woman accused of killing a 61-year-old man earlier this month has a bail hearing next week in Saskatoon.

Melissa Mac Queen, 42, was arrested on March 5 and charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of Randall (Randy) John Garrett.

Read more: Woman charged in Milden, Sask. manslaughter appears in court

RCMP say they went to a house in the 700 block of Saskatchewan Avenue in Milden, Sask., on March 4 after someone reported there was a body in the house.

Police have not released how Garrett died or his connection with Mac Queen.

Garrett’s obituary states that he leaves behind four daughters and eight grandchildren. Garrett loved hockey and when he stopped playing hockey himself he enjoyed watching his nephews play and never missed a chance to talk about his hockey days.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Woman charged with manslaughter in Milden, Sask. death

He also loved animals and almost always had a dog or two throughout his life and took them with him everywhere, whether it was driving in his truck or out on the field, said his obituary.

Milden is a tiny village of about 167 people in central Saskatchewan about 110 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon police investigating city’s 3rd homicide of 2021' Saskatoon police investigating city’s 3rd homicide of 2021
Saskatoon police investigating city’s 3rd homicide of 2021 – Mar 6, 2021
© 2021 The Battlefords Regional News-Optimist
RCMPHomicideSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsManslaughterRCMP Major Crimes UnitSaskatoon Provincial CourtMildenMilden death

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers