Woman charged with manslaughter in Milden, Sask. death

A 42-year-old woman has been arrested following the death of a man in the village of Milden, Sask.

Melissa Mac Queen has been charged with manslaughter, Saskatchewan RCMP said in a news release Friday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Outlook RCMP received a report of a man dead inside a home on the 700 block of Saskatchewan Avenue. Police have identified him as 61-year-old Milden resident Randy Garrett.

RCMP’s major crimes and forensic units are investigating, along with Saskatchewan’s coroners office.

No details were given about what led RCMP to the suspect or how they were connected.

An autopsy took place Thursday.

Mac Queen is expected to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on March 8 at 9 a.m.

Milden is about 110km southwest of Saskatoon.

