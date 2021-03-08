Woman charged in Milden, Sask., manslaughter appears in court

A 42-year-old woman charged in the death of a Milden, Sask., man has had her first court appearance.
Melissa Mac Queen appeared briefly via video in Saskatoon provincial court on Monday.
Mac Queen is charged with manslaughter in the death of 61-year-old Milden resident Randy Garrett, Saskatchewan RCMP said in a news release Friday.
On Wednesday evening, Outlook RCMP found the man dead inside a home on the 700 block of Saskatchewan Avenue.
RCMP’s major crimes and forensic units are investigating, along with Saskatchewan’s coroner’s office.
Mac Queen has a bail hearing scheduled for March 10.
