Crime

Woman charged in Milden, Sask., manslaughter appears in court

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted March 8, 2021 9:33 pm
A 61-year-old man was found dead by Outlook RCMP in Milden, Sask. on Wednesday.
A 42-year-old woman charged in the death of a Milden, Sask., man has had her first court appearance.

Melissa Mac Queen appeared briefly via video in Saskatoon provincial court on Monday.

Read more: Woman charged with manslaughter in Milden, Sask. death

Mac Queen is charged with manslaughter in the death of 61-year-old Milden resident Randy Garrett, Saskatchewan RCMP said in a news release Friday.

On Wednesday evening, Outlook RCMP found the man dead inside a home on the 700 block of Saskatchewan Avenue. 

RCMP’s major crimes and forensic units are investigating, along with Saskatchewan’s coroner’s office.

Mac Queen has a bail hearing scheduled for March 10.

