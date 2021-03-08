Woman charged in Milden, Sask., manslaughter appears in court

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 42-year-old woman charged in the death of a Milden, Sask., man has had her first court appearance.

Melissa Mac Queen appeared briefly via video in Saskatoon provincial court on Monday.

Mac Queen is charged with manslaughter in the death of 61-year-old Milden resident Randy Garrett, Saskatchewan RCMP said in a news release Friday.

On Wednesday evening, Outlook RCMP found the man dead inside a home on the 700 block of Saskatchewan Avenue.

RCMP’s major crimes and forensic units are investigating, along with Saskatchewan’s coroner’s office.

Story continues below advertisement

Mac Queen has a bail hearing scheduled for March 10.

8:00 Saskatchewan reports record-high drug overdose deaths in 2020 Saskatchewan reports record-high drug overdose deaths in 2020