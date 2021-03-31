14-year-old boy charged with assault following ‘incident’ at Orillia, Ont. park

Send this page to someone via email

The OPP charged a 14-year-old boy with two counts of assault following an “incident” at a park on Coldwater Road in Orillia, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

At about 6:40 p.m., police said two “young victims” were assaulted by a teen.

Officers said they spoke with the victims, who indicated the suspect had left the area on foot.

Police patrolled the area extensively before the suspect was identified and contacted by officers. Later, the suspect turned himself in for arrest.

The 14-year-old from Orillia was subsequently charged with two counts of assault.

He has been released on an undertaking with a June court date.

