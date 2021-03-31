Menu

Crime

14-year-old boy charged with assault following ‘incident’ at Orillia, Ont. park

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 31, 2021 2:33 pm
At about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the scene where two "young victims" were assaulted by a teen. View image in full screen
At about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the scene where two "young victims" were assaulted by a teen. Don Mitchell / Global News

The OPP charged a 14-year-old boy with two counts of assault following an “incident” at a park on Coldwater Road in Orillia, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

At about 6:40 p.m., police said two “young victims” were assaulted by a teen.

Read more: Suspicious person incident in Shanty Bay deemed ‘misunderstanding’: OPP

Officers said they spoke with the victims, who indicated the suspect had left the area on foot.

Police patrolled the area extensively before the suspect was identified and contacted by officers. Later, the suspect turned himself in for arrest.

The 14-year-old from Orillia was subsequently charged with two counts of assault.

He has been released on an undertaking with a June court date.

