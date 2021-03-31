Menu

Crime

Waterloo Regional Police officer arrested hours before he was to leave force

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 31, 2021 10:37 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police are on the hunt for two males between 16 and 19 years of age, around six-feet tall and were wearing dark clothing. One also donned a bright-coloured winter coat. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a veteran officer was recently arrested by Cambridge OPP in connection with an off-duty incident in Kitchener on Monday night.

They say provincial police officers were called to Homer Watson Boulevard at around 8:50 p.m. for a report of a vehicle driving erratically.

Read more: Another Waterloo police officer arrested for off-duty incident

Const. Michael Sullivan, a 31-year veteran of the force, is facing two impaired driving charges.

Trending Stories

Police say Sullivan was not suspended as his employment with the force ended Wednesday.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police officer arrested on charges of breach of probation

Waterloo police say they will not be providing further details of the incident as the matter is before the courts.

Story continues below advertisement

Sullivan will appear at a Kitchener court on April 30.

