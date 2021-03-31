Waterloo Regional Police officer arrested hours before he was to leave force

Waterloo Regional Police say a veteran officer was recently arrested by Cambridge OPP in connection with an off-duty incident in Kitchener on Monday night.
They say provincial police officers were called to Homer Watson Boulevard at around 8:50 p.m. for a report of a vehicle driving erratically.
Const. Michael Sullivan, a 31-year veteran of the force, is facing two impaired driving charges.
Police say Sullivan was not suspended as his employment with the force ended Wednesday.
Waterloo police say they will not be providing further details of the incident as the matter is before the courts.
Sullivan will appear at a Kitchener court on April 30.
