Crime

Person in critical condition after possible shooting in north Edmonton: police

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
EPS, Edmonton Police Service View image in full screen
A file photo of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Global News

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article originally said police were called to 10 Avenue which was incorrect. It has since been corrected to say they were called to 130 Avenue. We regret the error.

A person was taken to hospital in critical condition on Tuesday afternoon after what the Edmonton Police Service said appears to have been a shooting on the city’s north side.

Police said officers were called to a weapons complaint in the area of 130 Avenue and 76 Street at about 4 p.m. Police did not confirm if the victim was shot.

No details were provided about the victim other than that he is a male. Police did not say whether he was found in a building, on a street or on a patch of green space.

Police said that as of 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, no suspect or suspects were in custody. They did not indicate if they have a suspect or suspects.

