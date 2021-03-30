Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police issue Amber Alert for missing 2-year-old

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Harlee Previous Wilson-Parenteau and Theodore James Parenteau. View image in full screen
Harlee Previous Wilson-Parenteau and Theodore James Parenteau. WPS

Winnipeg police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing two-year-old boy and his mother.

Police are looking for Theodore James Parenteau, 2, and his mother Harlee Precious Wilson-Parenteau.

The Amber Alert was issued shortly before 8:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Harlee is described as Indigenous, 5’3″, thin, with long dark hair and blonde highlights.

“We believe the vehicle is a Chevrolet 1500 LT Crew Cab Silverado, green in colour, 2007,” police tweeted.

“Manitoba Plate EZJ 842.”

Police said the car may be in Winnipeg, but is believed to be heading to Ebb and Flow First Nation.

Anyone spotting the vehicle, the child or his mother should call 911.

Winnipeg policeAmber Alertmanitoba amber alert

