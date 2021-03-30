Winnipeg police issue Amber Alert for missing 2-year-old

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing two-year-old boy and his mother.

Police are looking for Theodore James Parenteau, 2, and his mother Harlee Precious Wilson-Parenteau.

The Amber Alert was issued shortly before 8:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Harlee is described as Indigenous, 5’3″, thin, with long dark hair and blonde highlights.

This is an activation of the AMBER Alert system at the request of the Winnipeg Police Servicehttps://t.co/Evamkbmzqn pic.twitter.com/3A8DQZhejc — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) March 31, 2021

“We believe the vehicle is a Chevrolet 1500 LT Crew Cab Silverado, green in colour, 2007,” police tweeted.

“Manitoba Plate EZJ 842.”

This is a vehicle matching the one described by @wpgpolice. Manitoba plates E7J 842. pic.twitter.com/7KIo31gJth — Skylar Peters (@CJOBSkylar) March 31, 2021

Police said the car may be in Winnipeg, but is believed to be heading to Ebb and Flow First Nation.

Anyone spotting the vehicle, the child or his mother should call 911.