Winnipeg police are investigating after a dead body was found near Osborne Street and Corydon Avenue Tuesday morning.

The body, police said, was found by workers at 7:45 a.m.

Investigators could be seen taking pictures and gathering evidence at the Osborne transit station.

Police only said the body of an adult had been found but provided no other details about their identity or the circumstances surrounding the death.

