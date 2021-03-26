Woman’s body found at Sasamat Lake not considered suspicious, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Port Moody police do not believe the death of a woman whose body was found at a popular lake Friday is suspicious.

Investigators were called to Sasamat Lake in Belcarra Regional Park on Friday to investigate the discovery.

Police confirm they found a 55-year-old Burnaby woman deceased at the scene.

“The matter is not suspicious and our condolences go out to her family and friends,” Staff Sgt. Brad Sheridan said in a media release.

Sheridan added that the incident is unconnected to the investigation of 55-year-old Trina Hunt, who has been missing from Port Moody since January.

1:44 Calls for improvements to dangerous Port Moody crosswalk Calls for improvements to dangerous Port Moody crosswalk – Jan 22, 2020

Advertisement