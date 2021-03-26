Menu

Crime

Woman’s body found at Sasamat Lake not considered suspicious, police say

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 26, 2021 10:35 pm
File photo. Port Moody police confirmed they found a 55-year-old woman deceased at Sasamat Lake Friday, but do not consider the matter suspicious. View image in full screen
File photo. Port Moody police confirmed they found a 55-year-old woman deceased at Sasamat Lake Friday, but do not consider the matter suspicious. Facebook

Port Moody police do not believe the death of a woman whose body was found at a popular lake Friday is suspicious.

Investigators were called to Sasamat Lake in Belcarra Regional Park on Friday to investigate the discovery.

Police confirm they found a 55-year-old Burnaby woman deceased at the scene.

Read more: Multi-vehicle collision leaves cars ablaze near Sasamat Lake

“The matter is not suspicious and our condolences go out to her family and friends,” Staff Sgt. Brad Sheridan said in a media release.

Sheridan added that the incident is unconnected to the investigation of 55-year-old Trina Hunt, who has been missing from Port Moody since January.

