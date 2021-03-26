Woman’s body found at Sasamat Lake not considered suspicious, police say

Port Moody police do not believe the death of a woman whose body was found at a popular lake Friday is suspicious.
Investigators were called to Sasamat Lake in Belcarra Regional Park on Friday to investigate the discovery.
Police confirm they found a 55-year-old Burnaby woman deceased at the scene.
“The matter is not suspicious and our condolences go out to her family and friends,” Staff Sgt. Brad Sheridan said in a media release.
Sheridan added that the incident is unconnected to the investigation of 55-year-old Trina Hunt, who has been missing from Port Moody since January.
