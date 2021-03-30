Menu

Crime

St. Mike’s sex assault trial in Toronto set to resume with arguments over admissibility of video

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2021 6:20 am
TORONTO — The trial for a teen accused of sexually assaulting two students at an all-boys Catholic school in Toronto is set to resume today.

The incidents occurred at St. Michael’s College School in October and November 2018.

The prosecution and the defence are set to argue over the admissibility of a video that captured one of the sex assaults in the locker room of one of the school’s football teams.

Read more: Witness walks back testimony about accused in St. Michael’s College School sex assault case

The accused teen has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon.

They relate to two incidents in which the students were sexually assaulted with a broom handle.

Court has heard from several students who allege the teen was involved in a sexual assault on Oct. 18 and Nov. 7, 2018.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
