Crime

Sex assault trial of former St. Michael’s College School student set to resume

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2021 6:10 am
Click to play video: 'St. Michael’s College School report leads to questions about private school bullying protocols' St. Michael’s College School report leads to questions about private school bullying protocols
WATCH ABOVE: St. Michael’s College School report leads to questions about private school bullying protocols – Aug 16, 2019

TORONTO — The trial for a teen accused of sexually assaulting two students at an all-boys Catholic school in Toronto is set to resume today.

The incidents occurred at St. Michael’s College School in October and November 2018.

The accused teen has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon.

They relate to two incidents in which the students were sexually assaulted with a broom handle.

Read more: Former St. Michael’s College School principal defends school’s handling of sex assault on campus

Court has heard from several students who allege the teen was involved in a sexual assault on Oct. 18 and Nov 7, 2018.

The incident in November occurred in the football team’s locker room and was captured on video and shared on social media.

No young person can be named due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Click to play video: 'Lawyer for St. Michael’s College School accused says ‘society’ needs to educate youth against bad behaviour' Lawyer for St. Michael’s College School accused says ‘society’ needs to educate youth against bad behaviour
Lawyer for St. Michael’s College School accused says ‘society’ needs to educate youth against bad behaviour – Oct 3, 2019
© 2021 The Canadian Press
