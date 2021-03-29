Stolen truck set on fire at high school after almost hitting house: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they are looking for the driver of a stolen pickup truck that almost hit a house before being set on fire in a high school parking lot.

The investigation started off with officers being called to John F. Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute on Meyer Driver at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a truck on fire in the school’s parking lot.

Police used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames on a seat in the truck but not before the interior suffered heavy smoke damage.

Police said a few minutes after the original call, they received another call from a resident on Vancouver Drive reporting that a red pickup went off the road, hit a fence and just missed striking his house before taking off.

As of Monday morning, no arrests have been in the investigation.

Police said the truck had been reported stolen during a break-in on Dawson Road.

The Vancouver Drive resident described the man as being in his late 20s or early 30s with a large build, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7189. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.