10 of 12 Winnipeg-owned pools reopen Monday

The City of Winnipeg is welcoming back swimmers Monday at most of its city-owned pools.

Eldon Ross Pool and the St. James Civic Centre remain closed. The following pools have reopened:

Bonivital

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex

Elmwood Kildonans

Kinsmen Sherbrook

Margaret Grant

Pan Am

Sergeant Tommy Prince Place

Seven Oaks

St. James Assiniboia Centennial

Transcona Kinsmen Centennial

The city says it’s encouraging public swimmers to book a time slot online before visiting one of the pools. They’re scheduled in two-hour time blocks, with 30 minutes in between to allow for cleaning.

“Following the public health orders and ensuring we have trained staff as well to make sure people are complying with a six-foot distance,” Jennifer Sarna, manager of recreation services for the city of Winnipeg says.

“I think we’re all sharing some of those nerves about regular activities, but by taking those safe and conscious steps of the fundamentals for preparing to participate in the community it will keep these aspects under control.”

New time slots will become available every Thursday, and swimmers are able to book up until 30 minutes in advance.

“This is also the option to drop in for some of our members who want to use their membership card or those who drop in on a last-minute notice, but of course there’s no guarantee,” Sarna says.

Contact tracing is a requirement for all visitors, by scanning in using a QR code. Face masks are also mandatory while not swimming.

Showers and change rooms are available at limited capacity.

“It’s wonderful that people are wanting to resume some for the physical activity in the water. There’s a great opportunity through aquatic fitness classes, lap swimming and we do have some limited public swim available.”

As for swimming lessons, Sarna says booking will become available in mid-April. Classes are expected to begin in May.

She says she expects the lessons to book up even faster than previous years, as the city’s on-land leisure guide activities saw a major rise in popularity this spring.

“It’s a strong indication that people are looking for recreation and leisure opportunities.”

Times can be booked on the city’s LeisureOnline website.