27-year-old charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder in connection to Georgetown house fire

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection to a Georgetown house fire that claimed the lives of a couple in mid-February.

Halton police said emergency services were called to a home in the community of Georgetown in Halton Hills, Ont., at 5:35 a.m. on Feb. 17.

Firefighters arrived to the home already engulfed in flames.

Police confirmed the bodies of Krystyna and Andrzej Rerak were found once firefighters were able to put out the fire.

The fire was deemed suspicious and homicide investigators took over the investigation.

In an update on Monday, Det.-Sgt. Trevor Bradley said 27-year-old Harrison Brown was arrested on March 26.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 2 dead after house fire in Georgetown

He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of arson.

Brown was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

“We know this incident shook area residents and allowed fear to creep into the community,” said Bradley. “I want to assure residents that this was not a random incident. The accused and one of the deceased were known to each other and had a business relationship.

“At this time evidence indicates the accused acted independently,” he continued.

2:03 2 dead after fire in Georgetown 2 dead after fire in Georgetown – Feb 17, 2021

There is no threat to public safety.

Bradley said the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.