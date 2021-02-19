Menu

Crime

Georgetown house fire that left couple dead deemed suspicious: Halton police

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted February 19, 2021 3:45 pm
Neighbours identified the victims as Krystyna and Andrzej Rerak.
Neighbours identified the victims as Krystyna and Andrzej Rerak. Beata Baruk

Halton police say a house fire in Georgetown that left two people dead is now being deemed suspicious.

Police say emergency services were called to the home in the community of Georgetown in Halton Hills, Ont., at 5:35 a.m. Wednesday.

The house was already engulfed in flames when first responders arrived at the scene.

Neighbours who spoke to Global News identified the victims as Krystyna and Andrzej Rerak. Police have not yet confirmed the identities but said they are believed to be the occupants of the home.

Beata Baruk, who lives nearby, said they were a “very nice couple” and were friendly with other neighbours.

“[It’s] very sad,” Baruk said. “I would never expect anything like this.”

Police said, “as a result of ongoing post-mortem examinations at the Centre of Forensic Sciences,” the fire and subsequent deaths of the two people inside the home is deemed suspicious.

Homicide investigators have taken over the case.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or who may have surveillance footage to contact police at 805-825-4776 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from The Canadian Press and Ryan Rocca

The scene of a fatal house fire in Georgetown on Wednesday.
The scene of a fatal house fire in Georgetown on Wednesday. Andrew Collins/Global News
