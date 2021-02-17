Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

2 dead after house fire in Georgetown

By Staff The Canadian Press
The scene of a fatal house fire in Georgetown on Wednesday.
The scene of a fatal house fire in Georgetown on Wednesday. Andrew Collins/Global News

HALTON HILLS, Ont. — Halton regional police say that two people were found dead in a house fire early this morning.

Police say emergency services were called to the home in the community of Georgetown in Halton Hills, Ont., at 5:35 a.m.

Trending Stories

The house was already engulfed in flames when first responders arrived at the scene.

Halton Hills firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Police say they’re investigating the cause of the fire.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted to assist with the investigation.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Fatal FireHalton Regional Policehalton policeGeorgetown fireHalton FireGeorgetown Fatal Fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers