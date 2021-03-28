Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woman says she was stalked by man on Burnaby Lake park trail

By Simon Little & Nadia Stewart Global News
Posted March 28, 2021 5:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Woman says she was stalked by man on Burnaby Lake Park trail' Woman says she was stalked by man on Burnaby Lake Park trail
Days after a woman filmed a man allegedly stalking her in Vancouver, another Lower Mainland woman say she was compelled to speak out after a strange man followed her while she walking in Burnaby Lake Park earlier this week. Nadia Stewart reports.

Another Metro Vancouver woman has come forward with a frightening story of being followed by a strange man.

Melody Johnson told Global News she entered Burnaby Lake Regional Park on Wednesday when she passed a man on the trail who gave her an uncomfortable feeling.

“A couple of minutes later I realized he had turned around and was walking behind me. I tried to evade him, I stopped and tied my shoe and let him pass me, and he ended up behind me again somehow,” Johnson said.

Read more: Vancouver stalking victim says ‘person of interest’ in custody is not man who followed her

“That happened three times. I phoned my mom and my sister on video chat, and was talking to them and at one point my sister was like he’s behind you, you need to walk faster now. That was really scary.”

Story continues below advertisement

Johnson said she Facetimed her mother and sister for safety, and kept walking until she ran into another woman going the opposite way on the trail.

She explained the situation, and the woman agreed to walk her to one of the park exits.

“I felt a lot of relief at that moment, I almost started crying, I’m not going to lie,” she said.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver woman shoots video of man following her through downtown streets' Vancouver woman shoots video of man following her through downtown streets
Vancouver woman shoots video of man following her through downtown streets – Mar 18, 2021

Along the way, the pair ran into another woman who was walking into the area where the man was, warned her, and also walked her to the exit.

Trending Stories

At the park gate, Johnson called police. By the time RCMP officers arrived the man had left, but not before one of other women got a photo of him from behind.

Story continues below advertisement

Johnson didn’t get a clear look at the man on the trail, either.

“Every time I had an opportunity to look at his face he turned his face away, and he had his hood up so his face was shadowed,” she said.

Read more: Frightening video shows strange man following Vancouver woman downtown

The incident comes a week after a Vancouver woman was followed by a strange man for more than half an hour on the edge of downtown Vancouver.

There was no immediate indication whether the two incidents were related, but police continue to investigate both cases.

Johnson saw media coverage of the Vancouver incident, which she said contributed both to her awareness of the man following her — and her desire to speak out.

“That’s exactly why I shared it, to help other women, so the same thing doesn’t happen to them,” she said.

“Because it definitely could have ended a lot differently for me and I’m grateful that it didn’t.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Burnabysexual harassmentburnaby rcmpstalkingStalkerfollowedWoman FollowedBurnaby LakeBurnaby Lake Regional ParkBurnaby Stalkerburnaby woman followedburnaby lake followed

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers