Canada

Overnight Kelowna area police incident sends 6 to hospital

By Megan Turcato Global News
Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to an incident in the Kelowna area that sent six people to hospital early Sunday morning. View image in full screen
Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to an incident in the Kelowna area that sent six people to hospital early Sunday morning. Randy Mills

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said six people were taken to hospital following a police incident just outside Kelowna city limits early Sunday morning.

BCEHS said ambulances were dispatched to Postill Drive and Old Vernon Road at 1:55 a.m.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said it wouldn’t be commenting on the patients conditions and referred the media to police for more information.

Global News has reached out to police for comment.

The RCMP said it expects to issue a statement on the incident early Sunday afternoon.

Pictures of the scene submitted to Global News show young people speaking with first responders.

The Ellison Fire Department confirmed it also responded to the scene but referred media to police for details about what transpired.

