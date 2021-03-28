Kings Wharf residents asked to get tested ‘out of abundance of caution’ after variant confirmed

Send this page to someone via email

Public Health is asking residents in a series of apartment and condo buildings on the Dartmouth waterfront to get tested for COVID-19 “out of an abundance of caution” after a previously reported case has been confirmed as the B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the U.K.

The province says the person was tested earlier this month and the case was related to international travel.

“Their illness is considered resolved,” the province said in a release.

Community spread has not been determined, but health officials are asking residents of Kings Wharf, as well as anyone who worked or visited the residences or businesses in the buildings from March 10 to 27, to book a test regardless if there are symptoms.

In total, the province has confirmed 14 B.1.1.7 variant cases and 10 cases of B.1.351, the variant first identified in South Africa.

“While Nova Scotians have done well to keep our case counts low, we don’t have to look far to see examples of how fast the variants have spread in other provinces,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a news release.

“Identifying a variant is a reminder that our situation can change very quickly. We must remain cautious.” Tweet This

Meanwhile, the province recorded two new cases — both in Central Zone — on Sunday.

One is travel-related and the other is under investigation.

There are 25 active cases in the province, and one person is in hospital.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,585 Nova Scotia tests on March 27.