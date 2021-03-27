Nova Scotia reports 5 new cases of COVID-19, encourages testing for Sackville area residents

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and said 25 active cases remain in the province.

The cases are all in the Central Zone. All are close contacts of previously reported cases, including one probable case identified Friday at Sackville Heights Junior High in Lower Sackville.

With two cases connected to schools in the Sackville area, Premier Iain Rankin said in a release that the province wants to ensure the community has easy access to testing this weekend.

As a result, a mobile testing unit will be set up at the Sackville Legion on Saturday and Sunday between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

“I encourage anyone to drop in or book an appointment online,” said Rankin.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 291,734 tests. There have been 620 positive COVID-19 cases and one death.

No one is in hospital. There are 594 resolved cases.

“I encourage Nova Scotians to continue to make testing a part of their regular routine,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

“Testing remains an important part of our province’s defence against the virus, particularly where people have very mild or no symptoms,” he added.