Nova Scotia reports 5 new cases of COVID-19, 1 probable connected to a school

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as a probable case connected to Sackville Heights Junior High School.

The cases are in the central zone. Two of the cases are under investigation. According to the province, the other three cases are close contacts of previously reported cases, one of which was the case identified Thursday at Millwood High School in Middle Sackville.

In addition to these new cases, the probable case at Sackville Heights Junior High School in Lower Sackville was identified Friday. The case is connected to a previously reported case.

“Based on public health assessment, the probable case is being treated as though it is a lab-confirmed positive to ensure all precautions are taken,” the province said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The person was not in school Friday and is self-isolating. The province said the school will close to allow for deep cleaning, testing and contact tracing, and is expected to reopen to students on Thursday, April 1.

Students will learn from home during the closure and families of the school will receive an update on Wednesday, March 31.

As of Friday, Nova Scotia has 27 active cases of COVID-19.

2:04 Nova Scotia’s top doctor not concerned province is farthest behind in vaccination rollout Nova Scotia’s top doctor not concerned province is farthest behind in vaccination rollout

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,846 Nova Scotia tests on March 25.

The province said there were 993 tests administered between March 19 and 22 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax, New Glasgow and Liverpool.

As of March 25, 83,148 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 23,662 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Story continues below advertisement

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 289,822 tests. There have been 615 positive COVID-19 cases and one death.

No one is in hospital. There are 587 resolved cases.